Muriya launches phase II of Lagoons in Hawana Salalah

Muriya’s flagship destination, Hawana Salalah, and Dhofar’s only Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), sold out Phase I of its new residential project, Lagoons, in just four weeks during its soft launch this August. Phase II of the Lagoons Project has just been launched with a range of freehold properties starting at RO28,000, entitling non-Omani buyers to residency in Oman. Complementing the project’s amazing views on crystal clear lagoons, designs by world renowned architects and numerous unique amenities, the Lagoons’ location within the Hawana Salalah destination further enhances the project’s appeal. The destination boasts the highest concentration of operating hotel rooms within a single ITC in Oman along with an impressively wide range of facilities. As such, being part of the largest and fastest growing ITC destination in Oman, the Lagoons provides homebuyers and investors a unique business and lifestyle proposition to benefit from, such as the opportunity to capitalise on the potential of high property rental yield and future value appreciation.

Ahmed Dabbous, CEO of Muriya, said, “We take pride in how well the market has reacted to our latest real estate offering in Hawana Salalah. This strong demand not only from Omanis, GCC and Arab nationals but from a diverse range of citizens from around the world is a reflection of the huge potential our buyers foresee in a fast growing touristic destination that offers great yield and value appreciation potential. In a further testament to the strong commitment of our shareholders, Orascom Development Holding and Omran, to the continuous growth of Hawana Salalah, exciting new additions will become operational by the end of this year. Our 65,600 sqm Hawana Aqua Park with some 40 slides and water games for adults and toddlers will be opening this December along with 98 rooms to be added to the Fanar Hotel & Residences and 22 rooms to the Salalah Rotana Resort, bringing Hawana Salalah’s total operating hotel rooms to some 900 rooms by end of 2017.”

Overlooking picturesque lagoons and offering remarkable views of the Dhofar mountains range in the backdrop, Hawana Salalah’s Lagoons Project is comprised of freehold studios, one and two bedroom apartments and twin-houses. Featuring an impressive range of amenities, the Project is designed to ensure residents can look forward to enjoying the waters of the lagoons, a 1.6 kilometre lagoon promenade, tennis courts, an outdoor swimming pool, a women’s only swimming pool and a children’s playground. In addition, buyers will have access to the destination’s existing wide-ranging facilities, including three hotels; the Salalah Rotana Resort, Fanar Hotel & Residences and the Juweira Boutique Hotel, a 170 berth marina, a diverse selection of shops and restaurants, as well as a range of water sports. The Lagoons Project is designed by the world renowned Northpoint, whose portfolio includes the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai among many other high-end projects, in partnership with the leading regional firm Lines & Visions. The project is scheduled to be delivered within two years.

Adding to the attractive pricing of the Hawana Lagoons Salalah project, Muriya has further facilitated financing solutions for prospective buyers by partnering with Bank Muscat. The competitive Baituna home finance service is available for families, visitors, and investors to buy their property of choice at the new residential project. The service includes low interest rates with maximum loan tenure of up to 25 years for Omani customers.

Sustainably built by development experts Muriya and spread along seven kilometres of stunning coconut palm fringed Indian Ocean coastline, Hawana Salalah’s freehold residences, including villas and apartments, are available to own and rent.