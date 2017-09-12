Awasr and SAP to launch cloud services to drive business growth    

The Sultanate’s internet service provider Awasr and global digital transformation enabler SAP has planned to launch cloud services to drive business and economic growth, and job creation.

Enabling business competitiveness, Awasr will provide Oman’s organisations with business solutions running on the SAP HANA enterprise cloud. Using these cloud-based business solutions, Oman’s organisations can easily adopt real-time analytics that will lead to better and faster decision-making.

Abdulmonem Al-Futaisi, chief operating officer, Awasr, said, “The Oman government is going ahead with its Vision 2020 economic diversification and growth plan. Our partnership with SAP will provide Oman’s organisations with new levels of business competitiveness, unlocking the power of the internet for economic growth. By using cloud-based business applications, Oman’s organisations can enhance their core business, have more productive employees, and better meet customer needs.”

Tayfun Topkoc, managing director, of SAP UAE and Oman, said, SAP is investing $200 mn in the region that includes Oman. “SAP’s partnerships with Awasr and Oman’s educational organisations underline our commitment to Oman’s diversified economic growth. SAP is supporting Oman’s digital transformation through launching cloud services, supporting small- and medium-sized businesses, and our programmes for upskilling Omani youth. Overall, SAP continues to invest in Oman as a key market, and in hiring talented Omanis to take on digital economy careers.”

Supporting Omani entrepreneurs, SAP launched the SMB clinic, with over 40 entrepreneurs exchanging knowledge on digital business topics. SAP will roll out the SMB clinic to Sohar, Duqm, and Salalah in the coming months. SAP also offers its global startup focus programme aimed at technology entrepreneurs, who have ideas on Big Data, predictive, or real-time analytics solutions. SAP also highlighted WINnovate, an initiative to support the Middle East and North Africa region to foster innovation and creativity.

Enabling young Omani tech talents to thrive in the digital economy and creating jobs, the SAP Training and Development Institute announced another cohort of its flagship training initiative, SAP’s Young Professional Programme, in Muscat. The 3-month-long programme covers a unique enablement plan that includes SAP software functional and technical knowledge and certification. Participants graduate from the programme as SAP Associate Consultants, becoming immediately employable with SAP customers and partners. Supporting universities to transform their curriculums to meet the needs of the Digital Economy, the SAP Training and Development Institute also partners with the Modern College of Business and Science to offer SAP’s dual study programme. The programme gives students the opportunity to undertake major-specific SAP training and certification alongside their academic studies to provide them with a competitive advantage in the job market.

