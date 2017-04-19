April 19, 2017 By  Bureau

BankDhofar names new chief executive officer

BBank Dhofar-1ankDhofar announced Abdul Hakeem Omar Al Ojaili as the chief executive officer of the bank.

Abdul Hakeem Al Ojaili took over the leadership role of acting chief executive officer of the bank in October 2013. He has 26 years of banking experience, a Master Degree in Banking Management from University of Exeter, UK and a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from New England College, UK, according to a disclosure statement posted on MSM website.


