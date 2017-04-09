Oman Cables names new chief executive officer

Oman Cables Industry on Sunday said that the company’s board has appointed Ali Habaj as its chief executive officer. Ali Habaj, who is with Oman Flour Mills and Atyab Investments, will take charge at the beginning of July 2017, according to a disclosure statement posted on MSM website. He will replace the present chief executive officer Gert Hoefman, who will continue until Habaj assumes charge.

Habaj has a proven record of leading manufacturing companies to growth and sustained profitability with almost 30 years of experience in the Sultanate.