Sabco Group launches sports agency to boost industry in Oman

Sabco Group has announced the creation of a new company in the Sabco Group. Sabco Sports has been set up to lead the growing sports industry in Oman and to take advantage of the huge growth in sports in the region in the coming years.

Sabco Sports will be Oman’s premier sports agency, focusing on sports marketing, sports events and sponsorship, as well as managing the corporation’s interest in sports, players, clubs and associations. Sabco Sports will also have a big focus on delivering value for Oman and the community, using the power that sport has to inspire individuals and the population in general.

Sayyid Khalid al Busaidi, chairman of the Sabco Group, was earlier the chairman of the Oman Football Association (OFA) for nine years and oversaw a revolution in the sport in Oman. During that period, he also built a great network of contacts across the sports world, all of whom will be well placed to work with the Sabco Sports team in Oman.

Al Busaidi commented, “Since leaving OFA, I have been keen to use my experience and knowledge in continuing to help Omani sports grow, and Sabco Sports will be a great company to help deliver that. With the team that we have in place, we intend to work with as many sports organisations as we can to help them grow, and we will be offering our services to Omani businesses, who recognise that sports is a very real way for them to market their products.”

Sabco Sports has partnered with a number of organisations that Sayyid Khalid built relationships with during his time with OFA, and has already agreed collaboration on a with some of Oman’s most forward thinking sports and personalities. The official launch of all Sabco Sports partnerships (as well as full info on the services available) will be on September 30, a day that also sees the culmination of a three day E-Sports event taking place at the Oman Avenues Mall. Full details of this launch will be released in due course.

Anyone interested in learning more about what Sabco Sports will offer to the Oman marketplace can register their interest at SabcoSports.com—where they can also find information on how to enter the E-Sports event.

The Sabco Sports E-Sports event being organised in partnership with Nescafe 3in1, Etihad Airways, FBT, Effect Energy Drink, Sabco Media and the Muscat Media Group.