Shell Oman celebrates Shell Eco-marathon 2017 teams

Shell Oman organised a special ceremony to recognise the student teams that represented Oman in Shell Eco-marathon Asia 2017, which was held in Singapore earlier this year. The ceremony was held under the auspices of HH Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, assistant vice-chancellor for international cooperation, Sultan Qaboos University.

The teams from Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and German University of Technology (GUTech) were among more than 120 teams from various colleges and universities in Asia, Middle East, and Australia who gathered for a unique four-day event to showcase, test and compete with their eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles. At the ceremony, the teams presented their experience from the event in Singapore. Following that, they were recognised at the ceremony for their participation in this global challenge. In addition to that, Oman Air was also recognized for the valuable and logistical support it provided to the teams. The event also acknowledged other Omani enterprises, such as Engineering for Kids and Innovation Factory, and media outlets who have partnered with Shell Oman in supporting this initiative among other social investment programs.

Speaking at the occasion, Chris Breeze, Shell’s Country Chairman in Oman said, “We support the Shell Eco-Marathon initiative along with other initiatives that are focused on the inevitable transition in the world’s energy system. Shell Eco-marathon is an opportunity which involves young people tackling a serious world challenge – energy efficiency – in a fun and constructive way. It promotes technical, leadership and teamwork skills, pushes students’ boundaries and gets them thinking on their feet to overcome a variety of obstacles creatively. I am delighted by the progress in the performance and diversity of the Omani teams represented at the Shell Eco-marathon Asia this year, with two Omani women participants from GUTech contributing to the success of the team.”

Mohammed Mahmood Al Balushi, CEO of Shell Oman Marketing Company, said: “Shell Eco-marathon is a visible demonstration of Shell Oman’s commitment to support the Sultanate’s vision for sustainable development and energy future. This initiative provides an opportunity for the new generation of innovative leaders from Oman to engage in a global dialogue on energy transition. It will help them further develop their skills while turning their vision for sustainable mobility into reality and in the same time bring back their knowledge to their peers in the Sultanate. We also look forward to continue our support for this initiative in Oman in the coming years because we are confident that Shell Eco-marathon is a great learning and development experience.”