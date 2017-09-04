Tibiaan ramps up executive line-up with two high-level hires

Well-known real estate firm Tibiaan Properties has beefed up its frontline sales and administrative line-up with the recruitment of two talented executives, both equipped with the experience and skills to further fuel the company’s growth ambitions.

Ali Al-Hinaai, an Omani Projects & Admin professional, joins Tibiaan as Vice President – Property Management, affirming the company’s commitment to supporting Omanisation at the highest echelons of management. British national Becky Spiga, a property sales & marketing professional, has been tapped as Vice-President – Sales and Leasing. Together, they bring to the organization a repertoire of capabilities to complement Tibiaan’s already formidable executive talent.

The new hires come against a backdrop of strong growth in key segments of the real estate development and leasing market in the Sultanate, with consolidation being witnessed in other segments. These trends have made it imperative for leading firms like Tibiaan Properties to bring on board proven local and international talent necessary to drive the company’s growth.

Ali joins from construction heavyweight Carillion Alawi LLC where he served as Recruitment Manager. Combined with previous stints in various administrative, procurement and technical capacities, the young executive has garnered a full suite of managerial skills that will prove valuable to Tibiaan, particularly in its dealings with stakeholders.

Becky is a veteran of Oman’s property market having served in one of the local subsidiary of a large international property agency in Oman. Over a roughly 10-year stint with her previous employer, Becky gained an unmatched 360-degree understanding of the real estate industry from the economic, commercial, legal and regulatory standpoints – insights that will hold her in good stead in her new responsibility as VP – Sales & Leasing at Tibiaan.

Commenting on the significance of this ramp-up in Tibiaan’s executive line-up, Fahad Al Ismaili – Founder & CEO said, “With these high-level appointments, Tibiaan is now gearing for a new phase of growth in the real estate business in the Sultanate. We also aim to grow our share of the property market while capitalising on new opportunities that may materialise amid the current changes being witnessed in this sector.”

Established in 2002, Tibiaan Properties is a one-stop shop for providing professional real estate services to customers, right from searching for properties to identifying a tenant or buyer. The company is committed to simplifying the world of property investment to clients and strongly believes in being transparent in its dealings.

In a short span of time, Tibiaan Properties has opened up the realty market in Oman to international investors and has successfully managed services ranging from business relations for residential and commercial property to property management, project marketing solutions, short-term rentals and long-term leases.