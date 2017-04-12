Zubair SEC, CA Group sign MoU

With the aim to enhance members’ capacities and professionalism, and provide cross selling opportunities for its members, Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC) and CA Group Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The cooperation between the two parties was signed in the presence of executive representatives of Zubair SEC and CA Group company.

The MoU establishes a framework according to which CA Group company will extend accounting and auditing services to Zubair SEC members. Being one of Zubair SEC members itself, CA Group company is now one of the fast-growing Omani owned and led professional services firms. The company has been established to serve the auditing and advisory needs of businesses in a wide range of industries.

As per the agreement, CA Group company will use its experience to support and provide professional accounting and auditing services to Zubair SEC members at preferential rates. The firm will also engage in holding capacity building workshops for Zubair SEC members.

CA Group company has already been extending advisory services to some of Zubair SEC members. The company provides a full range of auditing, accounting, internal audit, taxation and advisory services to public and private companies in all industrial sectors.

Explaining the importance of this collaboration, Ali Shaker, Business Advisor at Zubair SEC said, “Proper management of financials and book keeping is key to the success of any business. While working with many of our members we have noticed that this is an area that many need assistance with. We also realised that one of our members, Sultan al Siyabi, has his own company that provide those exact services.”