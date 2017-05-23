Aqar launches Q Centro convenient shopping centre

Aqar, a leading real estate developer in the Sultanate, has launched a modern concept in community retail centre called Q series brand. As part of the initiative to buld convenient stores, the group has launched Q Centro within the Rimal Bausher real estate project.

Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khonji, chairman of Al Khonji Real Estate and Development (Aqar), said that Q is a comprehensive Omani trademark that targets the shopping and commercial centre developed by Aqar for the local and regional markets. It represents a new concept of an integrated series of retail and shopping centers.

Al Khonji said that Q Centro at Bausher spreads over a leasable space of 3,500 square metres, with provision for additional space for future expansion. The group also plans one more community retail centre soon, after getting all necessary approvals.

Retail and shopping projects occupy importance in Oman due to continuous development of the economy, growing purchasing power and income, and tourism growth, said Al Khonji.

Al Khonji added that Aqar has been pumping investments to develop commercial and residential projects.

Sadiq Jaffer Sulaiman, general manager of Aqar, said that Q Centro will accommodate restaurants, salons, convenient stores, laundry, fashion boutiques, pharmacies and a play zone for children to meet the daily needs of the residents.

“The studies carried out by a specialised company found that the annual population growth rate in Busher is around 18 per cent and over the next 10 years, the total population is expected to reach 24,000 people. “We will evaluate the project and might replicate the same in different areas and regions. While designing Q Centro, we focused on providing the modern life style to shoppers and end users,” Sadiq added

According to Qaboos bin Abdullah al Khonji, chief executive officer of Better Homes, Q Centro is exclusively assigned to Better Homes as a marketing leasing agent.