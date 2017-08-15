Directorate General of Customs begins services at Al Mazunah Free Zone

The Directorate General of Customs has started providing services to investors, traders and operating companies at the Al Mazunah Free Zone from the beginning of this month.

The services are provided at the customs area, which was prepared by the free zone as per the requirements in terms of gates, customs inspection, and electronic scales, among others, Salah al Alawi, director general of Al Mazunah Free Zone, was quoted in a press release as saying.

The customs representatives at the free zone will complete all the phases of clearance of imported and exported goods. Alawi pointed out that having the ROP operating at the customs area in the free zone is a valuable step, taking into account that it would enhance the commercial movement during the coming period and facilitate the flow of goods from and to the free zone.

“Offices of the Ministry of Manpower and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also opened at the free zone to offer their services to the operating companies in the free zone,” Alawi said. He added, “The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has granted the free zone the validity of the ministry’s procedures under the ‘Invest Easy’ initiative.”

Alawi hailed the cooperation of the ROP in facilitating all police services to the investors in terms of approvals, visas, residence procedures, among others. Alawi said that during the first half of the current year, the free zone attracted 15 new companies.