Duqm Refinery inks a project management contract with Amec Foster Wheeler

Duqm Refinery signed an agreement with AMEC Foster Wheeler Engineering Consultancy LLC (AFW) for providing project management services during the construction phase of its 230,000 barrels per day-capacity refinery.

AFW’s scope of work includes project management contractor services to be delivered as part of an Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT), according to a company release.

Duqm Refinery and AFW will jointly establish the project management team with members from Duqm Refinery and AFW to provide management, administration and supervision of Duqm Refinery contracts.

The team will monitor the EPC contractors’ performance and verify compliance with the EPC contracts, project specifications, master schedule and procedures in accordance with the standards set by the Duqm Refinery. AFW will also ensure that the EPC contractors perform all work and services to meet their obligations.

The $5.65 billion-refinery project, which is a 50:50 joint venture between the Sultanate’s Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International, is coming up at Duqm special economic zone in Al Wusta region.

The refinery had issued letters of conditional intentions to award three major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts on August 4. The first EPC package for building the main processing unit valued at $2.75 billion was won by a joint venture of Tecnicas Reunidas SA and Daewoo Engineering& Construction Co Ltd. The second EPC package for building utilities and offset facilities for supporting the operation, which is valued at $2 billion, was awarded to a joint venture of Petrofac International Limited and Samsung Engineering Co. Limited. Also, the third EPC package for building a product export terminal at Duqm port, dedicated crude storage tanks in Ras Markaz and an 80 km-long pipeline connecting crude tanks with the refinery was awarded to Saipem SpA. The contract value is estimated at $900 million.

Around 16,000-20,000 workers are expected to work during the construction phase of the refinery project. The land leveling work for the project, which stretches more than 900 hectares, was completed in May, 2016.

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

The company operates across the oil and gas industry from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products and in the mining, power and process, pharmaceutical, environment and infrastructure markets.