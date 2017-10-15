Inflation in Oman at 1.60 per cent in September

Oman’s year-on-year inflation, based on the consumer price index for September 2017 touched 1.60 per cent, driven by a rise in transport cost, furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).
The major cause of the inflation was a 3.45 per cent rise in furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance in September this year, compared with the same period of 2016.
The transport segment witnessed a 3.24 per cent rise in prices in September 2017, compared with the same period last year and the education sector increased by 2.84 per cent in September this year from September 2016.
The foods and non-alcoholic beverages sub-segment rose by 1.80 per cent, while that of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels witnessed a 1.47 per cent rise. Prices of clothing and footwear set increased by 0.32 per cent in September this year, compared with September 2016.
While healthcare prices rose by 0.42 per cent, the recreation and culture sub-segment edged up by 0.33 per cent in September this year, compared with the same period of 2016.
The communication sub-segment fell by 2.95 per cent in September 2017 from a year ago.
In the food and beverages sub-segment, prices of fish and seafood turned costlier by 2.51 per cent, of vegetables by 8.47 per cent, and that of fruits by 2.31 per cent. Prices of breads and cereals witnessed a slight rise of 0.04 per cent, while that of meat increased by 0.84 per cent, sugar and jam by 0.68 per cent, compared with September 2016. The prices of milk, cheese and eggs increased by 0.86 per cent, and that of non-alcoholic beverages by 0.09 per cent. The prices of oils and fats declined by 0.02 per cent, according to NCSI.
There was also a 1.46 per cent rise in miscellaneous goods and services in September 2017, compared with the same period of 2016. Restaurants and hotels registered a 0.04 per cent decline at the end of September this year.
The price of the tobacco sub-segment saw a 23.99 per cent rise at the end of September this year, compared with prices during the same period in 2016, according to the NCSI data.
