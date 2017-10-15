Inflation in Oman at 1.60 per cent in September

Oman’s year-on-year inflation, based on the consumer price index for September 2017 touched 1.60 per cent, driven by a rise in transport cost, furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The major cause of the inflation was a 3.45 per cent rise in furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance in September this year, compared with the same period of 2016.

The transport segment witnessed a 3.24 per cent rise in prices in September 2017, compared with the same period last year and the education sector increased by 2.84 per cent in September this year from September 2016.

The foods and non-alcoholic beverages sub-segment rose by 1.80 per cent, while that of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels witnessed a 1.47 per cent rise. Prices of clothing and footwear set increased by 0.32 per cent in September this year, compared with September 2016.