Iranian delegation visits the National Business Centre

The delegates were briefed on the vision, objectives and services of NBC delivered to the entrepreneurs. The National Business Centre was launched by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) in 2013 to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

Malak Al Shaibani, Director General of NBC, welcomed the delegation and explained that the centre provides an ultimate platform for the Omani entrepreneurs by offering business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities.

Mulkie Al Hashmi, ‎Marketing Director at NBC, delivered a presentation in which she stated that the services of NBC are divided into three phases, comprising pre-incubation, during incubation, and acceleration phase. She added that NBC aspires to facilitate and support the growth of investable ideas into successful businesses; build entrepreneurial skills through dedicated and focused training, coaching and mentoring; and provide business support facilities from office space, administrative support, financial support and consultancy services that are crucial in ensuring the success and survival of new ventures.

The delegation toured the National Business Centre and was acquainted with the experience, services and products offered by the incubated companies at the centre.