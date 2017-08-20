Masdar signs EPC contract for wind farm in Oman

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company, Masdar, signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with a global consortium comprising GE and Spain’s TSK to build the Dhofar Wind Power Project, the first large-scale wind farm in Oman and the GCC.

The Dhofar Wind Power Project is a result of the joint development agreement that was established in 2014 between Masdar and the Rural Areas Electricity Company (Raeco), according to a press release.

Funding for the wind farm is provided by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), a leading entity supporting global socio-economic development initiatives.

The 50 megawatt (MW) wind farm takes its name from the southern Omani governorate bordering Yemen, the largest of the Sultanate’s 11 governorates, and will electrify an estimated 16,000 homes and offset 110,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

“Oman has immense untapped potential in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind. Masdar is proud to be supporting the historically close ties between the UAE and the Sultanate by providing our experience and expertise from delivering cutting-edge renewable energy solutions across the world. The Dhofar Wind Power Project will play an important role in supporting the diversification of Oman’s energy mix, while providing a reliable source of clean power to serve its growing population and economy,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

“We are pleased to be supporting this project and the construction of the Dhofar Wind Power Project, which will be launched after signing of the project development agreement with Masdar in 2014,” said Saleh bin Nasser Al Rumhi, Chief Executive Officer of Raeco.

“This project represents a fundamental shift in clean energy projects in the region and in the Sultanate in particular. It is the first project of its kind in the Gulf region and will offset 110,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions,” he added. “The signing of this agreement signifies a major step in the development of the Dhofar Wind Power Project and is testimony to the strong relationship between the Sultanate and the UAE. We look forward to the signing of other associated agreements related to the project this October.”

“We are proud to fund the Dhofar Wind Power Project, the first of its kind in Oman with its innovative technology and which upon completion will contribute to the Sultanate’s position as a clean energy leader in the region and will represent seven per cent of the total installed power generation capacity in the Dhofar governorate, including its capital city Salalah, a major port and free zone,” added Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD.

“This 50MW project will not only serve as a model of modern power generation but more importantly, demonstrate the commercial viability of wind technology in the Sultanate. In addition, it will help facilitate greater knowledge transfer in renewable energy between the UAE and Oman. Today, this multi-partner initiative is another strategic clean energy endeavour ADFD is pleased to support.”

GE will lead the EPC consortium, and will provide the project’s 13 wind turbines powered by the company’s latest 3.8MW wind turbine generator solution. Built upon the technology of its predecessors, the turbine represents the latest development in GE’s wind turbine platform, increasing both annual energy production and flexibility in operation. TSK will support the consortium partners with the construction of the balance of plant.

For Masdar, this is yet another milestone in the field of wind energy after having developed the 117MW Tafila wind farm in Jordan, the Middle East’s first utility-scale wind power project.