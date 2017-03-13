Ministry plans to cancel expired commercial registrations

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry will cancel a number of expired commercial registrations which have not been renewed. The ministry will transfer these registrations to the inactive establishments’ list and stop their transactions with public and private agencies relatedTO INVEST Easy Portal.

The ministry has given the owners of institutions and companies who have not renewed their commercial registrations six months to act before taking action against them, according to a press release.

The list of expired commercial registrations is now published on theINVEST Easy Portal, and the ministry has allowed the renewal of commercial registrations through Sanad offices and the offices. Of law firms.

The number of commercial registers that have been renewed in 2016 has reached 23,947.

The ministry continues its efforts to improve procedures and the working environment in the Sultanate, as well as assist in the processing of commercial registers to start businesses, with the fastest commercial registration taking 145 seconds through theINVEST Easy Portal. Oman has been ranked as first in the Arab world in the Doing Business Index, moving up by 127 positions compared to the previous year.

Moreover, the ministry continues to control all institutions and companies that have not renewed their registrations or have multiple registrations, in order to stop hidden trade. This will also help reduce fleeing workers, in cooperation with various bodies.