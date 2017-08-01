Muriya facilitates rental returns to property owners in Hawana Salalah

Meeting the growing demand for real estate from visitors and expatriates in Hawana Salalah, Muriya has launched Wateera Rental to provide homeowners and visitors with high-end rental services at the destination.

Wateera’s comprehensive expertise includes all aspects of rental services, ranging from property management, furnishing packages, logistics, to cleaning services perfectly suited for new arrivals in the Governorate.

This range of services offered by Wateera will help homeowners looking to achieve strong annual financial returns from their property investment through rental, said a company release.

Hawana Salalah is Muriya’s flagship destination in the Sultanate, with more than 800 hotel rooms that cater to year-round visitors in all segments. As a masterpiece in the making, Muriya continues to augment its development with plans in the pipeline to create an additional 120 more rooms by the end of 2017. To date, the development continues to draw a growing numbers of tourists from key source markets in Germany, Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic during the winter season and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents during the annual Khareef (monsoon) season.

“The establishment of Wateera is another step towards ensuring that homeowners continue to benefit from solid returns on their investments in our destination. We are satisfied with the performance of our hotels, which have continued to attract a growing number of visitors to Hawana Salalah, with over 82,000 hotel guests in 2016 alone, and enjoy over 85 per cent occupancy levels during most months of the year; this has created an overflow in demand for apartment rentals in our project. Wateera represents the unique synergy between tourism and real estate that has continued to attract residents, tourists and investors from all over the world to Oman,” said Ahmed Dabbous, chief executive officer of Muriya.

“Hawana Salalah’s ecological versatility and diversity in retail, hospitality, and entertainment options has made it the ideal destination for prospective homeowners from key source markets in Europe, the Indian subcontinent, and the GCC. With Wateera, we are offering them a gateway to one of the Middle East’s fastest growing destinations replete with opportunities to secure strong returns on their investment,” he added.

The property’s attractive rental opportunities continue to provide cost effective and premium housing units. Homeowners and tenants will join a fully self-sufficient and multi-national community, with homeowner benefit cards allowing them to enjoy discounts for a wide range of dining, entertainment, and leisure facilities throughout the destination.

Renowned as the premier destination in the heart of Oman’s southernmost Governorate, Hawana Salalah is home to three upscale hotels comprising the 400-room 5-star Salalah Rotana Resort, the 302-room 5-star Fanar Hotel and Residences, the 87-room 4-star Juweira Boutique Hotel, as well as the recently launched Souly Lodge, which features 15 beach-front huts built entirely with natural elements.

The multi-faceted community has been sustainably built to deliver high-level accommodation, including luxurious freehold villas and apartments designed by world-class architects and available to own or rent. The development regularly adds to its collection of entertainment, dining and lifestyle facilities, including the Hawana Aqua Park, which is scheduled to open its doors at the end of 2017.