OBA hosts farewell reception for Hamoud Sangour Al Zadjali

The Oman Banks Association (OBA) hosted a farewell reception in honour of Hamoud Sangour Al Zadjali, who has stepped down as the longest serving Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO). The reception organised at the Chedi Muscat Hotel was attended by HE Tahir Salim Al Amri, Executive President of CBO, AbdulRazak Ali Issa, Chairman of OBA and Chief Executive of Bank Muscat, dignitaries and top executives of the CBO and banks in Oman.

In his address, AbdulRazak Ali Issa, Chairman of OBA and Chief Executive of Bank Muscat, recalled the achievements of Hamoud Sangour Al Zadjali, noting that Mr. Hamoud played a key role in steering the banking and financial sector on the road to steady growth. Mr. Hamoud served as Executive President of the CBO for 26 years, setting a record as the world’s second-longest serving central bank chief. Putting systems and procedures in the banking sector was his forte as he identified and facilitated growth opportunities for the banking sector in and outside Oman, AbdulRazak added.

AbdulRazak congratulated HE Tahir Salim Al Amri on his new responsibility as the Executive President of CBO. AbdulRazak said, “The OBA wishes HE Tahir Salim Al Amri all success in his new assignment. We are confident that under his leadership and expertise, CBO will continue to grow to greater heights of glory.”

Hamoud Sangour Al Zadjali thanked OBA for the strong support and cooperation extended to CBO. He urged the banking fraternity to further strengthen the financial system to serve as the engine of growth and development in Oman.