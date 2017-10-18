Omani banks achieve 5.9 per cent growth in credit at OMR23b

Omani banks, including Islamic institutions, achieved a year-on-year growth of 5.9 per cent in total credit at OMR23 billion by August-end this year.

Credit to the private sector alone grew by 6.4 per cent to OMR20.8 billion as of the end of August 2017, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) said in its latest monthly report released on Tuesday.

Of the total credit extended to the private sector, the household sector (mainly under personal loans) stood at 46.9 per cent, closely followed by the non-financial corporate sector at 44.7 per cent, while financial corporations and other sectors contributed 5.1 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

Total deposits registered a growth of 4.5 per cent to OMR21.6 billion, with private sector deposits growing by 5.6 per cent to OMR13.8 billion by August-end 2017. Sector-wise, the contribution of households to total private sector deposits was 48.4 per cent, followed by non-financial institutions at 29.1 per cent, financial institutions at 19.7 per cent, and other sectors at 2.8 per cent.