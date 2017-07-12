Omran to complete phase 2 of OCEC by June 2018

The fully integrated Oman Exhibition & Convention Centre (OCEC) precinct takes strides towards completion as this major project already achieved the completion of Phase 1 – the Exhibition Center while Phase 2 – the Convention Center completion delivery is at advance stage with all the structural, civil and MEP works nearing completion with the focus now shifting to the finishing and fit out works.

The announcement comes following a site visit by HE Dr Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of Board of Directors; Peter Walichnowski, Chief Executive Officer, Omran and Eng. Said Al Qasmi, Chief Project Officer, OCEC.

Developed by Omran within Madinat Al Irfan – a world-class, urban mixed-use development, OCEC is located only four kilometres from Muscat International Airport. Phase one of the purpose-built Eexhibition Centre opened its doors to visitors in October 2016. Since, the OCEC has hosted over 55 regional and international events, and has recently won the bid to host the upcoming World Cancer Congress in 2020 against global competitors.

Phase two of the project is the ionic Convention Centre which include the multi-purpose impressive state-of-the–art built-in auditorium with a capacity of 3,200 which is planned to be operational by June 2018. The Banquet Building which includes two large ballrooms, a theater of 450 seats, a serious of meeting rooms and the central food-court are currently at the final finishing stage and will be available for booking for events ahead of completion.

“The OCEC was designed specifically to increase the MICE sector offering in the Middle East. By developing integrated conference and event spaces, we aim to provide a new and exciting option for business travellers – putting Oman on the map as a global MICE destination. At Omran, one of our main aims is to improve the socio-economic development of the Sultanate by building innovative projects, such as the OCEC precinct, which drive the growth of the tourism sector as well as engage with the local community,” commented Eng. Said Al Qasmi, Omran’s Chief Project Officer for OCEC.

The OCEC precinct includes four hotels; two under construction and two in the planning phase; a future shopping mall and commercial business park. The soft-launch of the much-anticipated Crowne Plaza is on track for October 2017, bringing over 296 hotel rooms to business and leisure travellers visiting the OCEC and Madinat Al Irfan. The JW Marriott Hotel is set to be fully operational in June 2018, bringing a further 304 rooms to the destination.

Pioneering an institutional framework for planning, development, and regulatory control, Madinat Al Irfan delivers the highest standards of urban development for Oman and the region. The project was designed to establish a new urban centre within the heart of Muscat – home to a living, working and visiting population of approximately 280,000. Its innovative infrastructure strategy, adhering to world-best practice, aims for significant improvements to the project’s overall sustainability performance, including 50 per cent reduction in energy demand, water use and car reliance.

“Madinat Al Irfan has received interest from local, regional and global investors. As we progress with the development, the project will shape into a cosmopolitan city on par with global standards. The end of 2017 presents exciting opportunity for the destination, as we reach major milestones, This contributes to the Sultanate’s offering, by providing a modern business district and lifestyle residential area, in addition to the other tourism and entertainment facilities,” said Peter Walichnowski, CEO, Omran.

The area offered for investment in phase one in Madinat Al Irfan is estimated to be 1.6 million square meters, with unique topography and picturesque scenes. Madinat Al Irfan is surrounded by main roads in Muscat including Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque road from the north, and Muscat Express way in the South. The allocated investment sites will be used for various purposes including residential, tourism, commercial, education and health care.