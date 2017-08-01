Progress 2017-18 hits the stands

United Media Services (UMS) has published the 23rd edition of its annual bilingual publication Progress 2017-2018 saluting His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of Oman’s Blessed Renaissance.

Published on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of Oman’s Blessed Renaissance, Progress 2017 highlights the Sultanate’s renewed impetus on public private partnerships, SME Development, job creation for Omanis and the proposed amendments to the tax law by increasing corporate income tax and introducing value added tax.

This year’s Progress also focuses on the massive infrastructure development and foreign investment happening in Duqm which is in the process of getting transformed into a world-class investment and leisure destination, in addition to government’s continued investment on infrastructure projects in other parts of the country to drive economic growth and develop the national workforce in close association with the private sector.

Progress also presents a first-hand account of Oman’s development from ministers and dignitaries and takes an in-depth look at the various sectors that have contributed to the Sultanate’s development and modernisation, such as oil and gas, banking, NBFCs and insurance, capital markets, education, healthcare, agriculture, retailing, aviation, telecom, information and communication technology, real estate, manufacturing, power, infrastructure, tourism etc. Each of these sectors is covered in dedicated chapters highlighting the strides taken by the Sultanate in these areas.

Other articles focus on the latest developments, key financial indicators and the future roadmap. The articles delve into how the Sultanate, guided by the vision and determination of His Majesty, has achieved remarkable progress and development in various fields and established a strong economy by harnessing its natural resources and encouraging private enterprise. Its march towards modernity has been balanced with a preservation of its centuries old rich heritage and culture. The country has assumed a position of eminence both at the regional and international levels.

Progress, the first annual country book in the Sultanate to go online, is available in a digital version on www.progressoman.com. The digital version offers readers online access to a more comprehensive range of articles than the print edition. It will serve as a one stop reference point for people seeking information on Oman’s remarkable journey over the last 47 years.