Relax, Relish, Rejuvenate

Muhammed Nafie visits Millennium Resort Mussanah for a weekend retreat and comes back falling in love with its stunning location, striking views and stupendous stay

Photo: Rajesh Rajan



Looking for an idyllic weekend getaway in the outskirts of Muscat where you will be lulled by the undulating waves while enjoying the unobstructed views of majestic mountains? Millennium Resort Mussanah will be your best bet. Located on the pristine beaches of the Al Batinah coastline, the resort boasts 234 spacious, richly-appointed rooms and 74 serviced apartments that are perfectly accompanied by a wide range of amenities to suit the needs of guests of all age groups.

Purpose-built to host the 2010 Asian Beach Games, the hotel has retained many of its world-class facilities such as a top-of-the line health and fitness club equipped with Technogym’s Kenesis One, five swimming pools including a temperature controlled family pool, two infinity pools and an Olympic sized leisure pool for health-conscious guests. For an unforgettable session of relaxation and pampering after their workout, you can head to the Zayna Spa, which boasts a variety of signature massages, reflexology, and aromatherapy services. With 11 treatment rooms, including one couples’ suite, Hammam, steam rooms, Jacuzzi and a ladies lounge overlooking the private Marina, visitors can indulge in a range of best-in-class beauty treatments that will leave them feeling de-stressed and invigorated.

Make the most out of your stay

During the stay, you will have access to a wide variety of amenities that will excite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. With its own private beach and unparalleled views of the pristine ocean, the resort offers you a comprehensive range of water sports, snorkeling, dolphin watching and other aquatic activities. If you want to add more adventure to your holiday itinerary, the hotel arranges for a wide selection of trips, from exploring Oman’s historic capital to tours of the majestic desert, heritage sites, and Jebel Shams.

Thrill seekers will now be able to experience an adrenaline pumping feat at Oman’s first zip line facility. They can enjoy the 175m long, dual zip line daily which is managed by the resort’s team who are trained and fully certified to higher International Standard by Arrampica – a UK-based and internationally renowned artificial adventure support service provider.

Underwater enthusiasts can sign up for diving trips to the famous Damaniyat Islands Marine Nature Reserve, a UNESCO protected marine park containing more than 22 known diving sites robust with unique marine life. Thrill-seekers will soon be able to take advantage of the properties’ latest addition: a 175-metre-long, dual zip-line that will allow them to get a bird’s eye view of Oman’s picturesque topography.

Gourmet’s heaven

The resort’s culinary offerings are perfected to satisfy all kinds of diners. From contemporary to classic, guests can visit any of the hotel’s restaurants and lounges and enjoy a remarkable gastronomic experience. The hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant, Azure, serves regional delicacies with a fresh, Mediterranean twist while Mydan Restaurant’s all day dining offers an international buffet with a spread worth visiting for. Al Bahar Restaurant is widely known for its fusion of Moroccan and Asian cuisine with a spectacular view of the hotel’s 54-berth Marina. Additionally, three stylish lounges provide visitors with a laid back after-dinner experience. The modern-chic Naseem Lounge is perfect for a quick snack, freshly brewed coffee and a chat with friends while The Deck offers extensive selection of beverages and ala carte menu. Over the years, Millennium Hotel Mussanah has strengthened its presence as the Sultanate’s leading wellness destination attracting guests looking to experience true Omani hospitality coupled with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities that are bound to please even the most discerning visitors.

Spa-tastic Experience

Experience the ultimate journey to wellbeing, relaxation and rejuvenation at the Zayna Spa and revel in a host of facilities to renew mind, body and soul. Individually designed and inspired by Omani traditions, the spa also incorporates expressions of natural essences from around the world.

Zayna Spa, by its very name, exists to offer a tranquil sanctuary where people can rediscover a clear and energised state of being through tried and tested traditional treatments in the midst of some of Oman’s most idyllic surroundings. With 11 spacious treatment rooms, including Oman’s only Ayurvedic facility, steam rooms, a Hammam and private ladies only lounge overlooking the private Marina along with a manicure and pedicure lounge complete the holistic experience. A fully-equipped Fitness Centre with the latest Technogym cardiovascular and strength training equipment in addition to Yoga classes are also offered and female guests are invited to take advantage of the ladies only pool and Jacuzzi.

The Pevonia Botanica and Phytoceane spa product lines used contain the finest natural marine and botanical ingredients combined with technologically advance formulas and treatments that deliver highly visible results.

Guests are spoiled for choice with a comprehensive menu of options that include body massages, Mussanah Sea Detox Wrap, Zayna Essential Facial, Anti-free radical facial, Zayna signature face & body ritual, Moroccan hammam, Zayna body shine & polish, and selected healing therapies from around the world. Inspired by nature to impart a holistic sense of well-being, Zayna Spa also offers a selection of healthy drinks and snacks using local ingredients to complete the total sensory experience.

Zayna Spa has been created around three pillars, Unwind, Balance and Uplift, around which all spa treatments and wellness journeys are created. By recognizing each guest as an individual, the Spa offers a holistic, tailored experience that guides each person towards their goal whether they are seeking pure relaxation, skincare solutions, treatment for an injury or extended spa vacations with tangible outcomes.

Perfect Setting

The resort’s traditional interiors perfectly complement the scenic outdoor landscape of Oman. Every aspect of its design reaffirms its status as an idyllic retreat and the quintessential home away from home. Constructed to serve as a fusion of the Sultanate’s storied hospitality and best-in-class services, Millennium Resort Musannah provides the perfect setting for everything from the most intimate family gatherings to the largest corporate and social events in the region with a venue that can accommodate up to 1,500 people. The property’s stunning location with striking views of the sea sets the scene for the perfect wedding, with an expert team of wedding planners readily available to seamlessly execute the dream wedding. The hotel’s facilities are also geared to attract corporate travellers looking to host meeting and team retreats with facilities such as five state-of-the-art meeting rooms, replete with the latest audio-visual technology and a range of amenities well-suited for team building activities.