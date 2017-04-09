Sino-Omani Industrial City work to start on April 19

A foundation stone laying ceremony for the Sino-Omani Industrial City will be conducted in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm on April 19.

The ceremony will be attended by Wang Heshan, deputy governor of Ningxia Province, Yahya bin Said Al Jabri, chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (Sezad) and officials from the Sultanate and China.

Oman Wanfang LLC is the main investor in the project, which will come up in an area of about 1,172 hectares. During the ceremony, Wanfang Oman will sign agreements with several Chinese companies to carry out various projects, including methanol, diesel, and a tourism projects.

According to an earlier report,the proposed industrial city in Duqm is expected to attract as much as $10 billion worth in investments by 2022.