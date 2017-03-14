NBO to host first ‘Hackathon’ in Oman’s banking industry

National Bank of Oman (NBO) will be hosting the Sultanate’s first ever ‘Hackathon’ to support the country’s talented innovators and tech-savvy community. Participants from universities, organizations and international startup firms will compete to produce the next big technological idea that will shape the way banks serve customers across the country.

The Hackathon will take place on 30th April to 1st May, 2017. Over a 24-hour period, computer programmers, software developers, and innovators will join industry experts and professionals to create innovative technology solutions for Oman’s banking industry.

All participants will pitch their developed ideas and prototypes to a panel of esteemed judges, with five of them then being shortlisted for the Grand Finale. The winner/s will receive RO2000, as well as an internship and potentially an employment opportunity with NBO or its partners.

Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO at NBO said: “This unique event is an excellent platform for young and talented people to express their creativity. Fostering a spirit of innovation has always been a priority for NBO, and we are delighted to underpin this commitment with the first ever Hackathon in the Sultanate. By connecting forward-thinking minds with industry leaders, IT professionals and potential employers, we hope to unlock potential and see ideas transform into real life solutions.”

NBO staff have been visiting schools, colleges and universities across the country to encourage students to showcase their ingenuity and imagination in the Hackathon.

The NBO Hackathon will be segregated into ‘The Students Challenge’ for individuals under the age of 25 years currently pursuing academic degrees in Oman, and ‘The Professionals Challenge’ for IT professionals and startup firms.

Participants can register as a team or as an individual. To enroll, applicants must register by April 10th, 2017 at:​ www.nbo.om/hackathon

NBO’s Hackathon is aligned with the bank’s ongoing efforts to drive innovation in the banking sector and demonstrate technological leadership. The bank also runs the Innovation in SME Award, which provides support for entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into businesses, and the NBO Chairman’s Speaker Series, which bridges the gap between Oman’s ambitious youth and more seasoned professionals by providing an interactive platform to learn and share experience, knowledge and ideas.