National Life and General Insurance Company Gets High Quality Certifications from World Class Institutions

National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), has recently earned two coveted certifications from world class rating institutions. NLGIC has been certified with a financial strength rating of B++ Good by A. M. Best Co. – the oldest and most widely recognised provider of ratings worldwide. This rating is a benchmark for assessing a rated organisation’s financial strength and credit quality.

NLGIC has also received the international quality rating of ISO 9001:2008 from BSI Group, also known as the British Standards Institution. The certification is issued based on the company’s ability to consistently provide products that meets customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Together with these credentials, NLGIC has reached yet another significant milestone by achieving a record Gross Written Premium (GWP) of OMR 101.20 million for financial year 2016, making it the largest composite insurer in the country.

Mr.Venkatachalam, CEO of NLGIC said, “We are very glad to have been certified by AM Best and BSI- two world class rating institutions. Obtaining the rating of B++ Good from A. M. Best and ISO 9000:2008 quality standard has indeed leveled up our status as a well-secured financial institution. Trust from our customers and corporate partners is something we value very high and we are very fortunate to have always enjoyed their trust and goodwill. The addition of these credentials and a record premium increases our status not only in terms of security but also as the leader in Oman’s insurance market.”

BSI Group, also known as the British Standards Institution is the national standards body that initiates technical standards on a wide range of products and services, and also supplies certification and standards-related services to businesses.

Located in the United Kingdom and with 80,000 clients worldwide, BSI Group is one of the world’s largest certification bodies. It audits and provides certification to companies worldwide who implement management systems standards.

NLGIC offers a broad array of life and general insurance products to individuals, associations and businesses of all sizes. These products are tailor-made to suit the customer. It also boasts the largest network of sales touch points across Oman which helps it to serve customer across Oman. NLGIC has five dedicated hubs for claim related query or assistance in Muscat, Sur, Salalah, Nizwa and Sohar. The company continues to deliver its promise of customer satisfaction and has also been doing exceptionally well by ensuring its customers are always provided with new and innovative products that will further enhance the comfort and security.