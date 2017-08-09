OAB launches unified digital banking platform

O man Arab Bank (OAB) on Monday launched its new unified digital banking platform with an all-new simplified interface used across all digital channels including Internet, ATM, and the new mobile banking application.

The bank also announced the launch of its new mobile banking application, which uses the same innovative icon-based design, offering the OAB customers an exceptional banking experience.

At a press conference at OAB head office, the bank officials said they have upgraded their infrastructure including 152 ATMs, 57 branches and eight representative offices across the sultanate to make it compatible with the new platform.

Amin al Husseini, CEO of OAB, said: “Elevating the customer experience is a key objective and our new unified digital banking platform represents a significant advance in ease-of-use and convenience. In order to ensure the customer experience delivered is best-in-class, our digital banking team have incorporated the very latest digital developments, while maintaining a firm focus on usability and an easy-to-use cross-platform interface.”

“We seek to position OAB as a financial institution that delivers an enhanced customer experience across all touchpoints; either in our branch, via phone banking or online,” Husseini added.

OAB’s new digital banking platform offers customers a unique banking experience thanks to its innovative icon-based design. Moreover, the bank’s customers can now benefit from accessing comprehensive services not just at ATMs and on their computers, but also on their mobile phones and tablets at their convenience. As a unified platform, the bank’s customers will utilise the same interface when conducting their electronic banking transactions. They will also be able to access their OAB accounts through any platform using the same verified user information, while having their preferences and beneficiaries for transactions and bill payments remain the same.

The new OAB mobile phone application ‘OAB Online’, which is now available for iOS and Android users, is the latest and most comprehensive update of the bank’s digital banking channels.

“The new digital banking platform utilises the same icons and processes, which offers customers the same experience regardless of which channel they use. This simplified approach will make each of our digital banking services much more accessible to our customers, allowing them to simply switch between them at their convenience. The launch of the new mobile application, for iPhone and Android users, rounds off the trifecta of digital banking channels at the bank, offering customers a comprehensive online banking experience,” Husseini said.