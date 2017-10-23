Oman Arab Bank opens Qurum branch

Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has officially opened their new flagship branch located in Qurum. The new branch relocated from its previous location in the Al Araimi complex to a more prominent and easily accessible location at the Burj Al Amal in Qurum. With the opening of the customer centric branch, OAB aims to deliver enhanced banking facilities in the greater Qurum area, offering efficient and readily accessible services from the new flagship premises.

The official opening took place on October 16, under the auspices of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Saeedi, the minister of Legal Affairs, and was attended by Amin Al Husseini, chief executive officer (CEO) of Oman Arab Bank, and Rashad Al Musafir, deputy CEO of Oman Arab Bank; together with other members of the bank’s staff.

“The new Qurum branch is accorded flagship status due to its generous size and spacious layout and is one of the first ‘next generation’ branches to be rolled out in Oman. The branch features the very best in technology, products, and most importantly—personal service—that we as a bank are proud to offer. As a result, this new branch will elevate the banking experience for our customers, who are key priority in our nationwide transformation strategy,” OAB CEO Al Husseini.

The new Qurum branch features an enhanced brand identity with a refreshed look and feel. The sleek, modern, and streamlined look is augmented by a number of features and systems introduced as part of these new transformed branches. For starters, the branch has seen the introduction of a meet and greet facility with a streamlined queuing system, video walls for bank news, private advisory spaces with moving monitor screens for a more personal interaction, together with digital signature pads and ID Card readers within the advisory station design.

Aesthetically, as with the other ‘new’ branches, the new Qurum branch takes its design inspiration from the ‘Omani Skyline,’ wherein the white symbolises Omani architecture, browns denote the sand deserts, grey referencing the mountains, and the blue glass overhangs representing the sky.

The new branch also has a separate ‘elite’ reception, lounge, and offices, in order to provide premium customers with an elegant and private experience that remains memorable. The branch transformation combines elements of design, form, and function and aims to elevate the customer experience as a whole resulting in better service.

“As one of our flagship branches, the new Qurum branch will be amongst our largest in the country, and helps serve our growing customer base in the capital. It also further reaffirms our commitment to our customers to deliver a range of fast and efficient banking solutions that will set new standards for consumer banking in the Sultanate,” added Rashad Al Shaikh, deputy general manager of Retail Banking at OAB.

Oman Arab Bank is one of the first banks in Oman, with a rich history. Today, the bank operates a nationwide network of 65 branches and 8 representative offices across and 148 ATMs spread across the Sultanate. OAB provides the complete range of financial products and services for personal banking, corporate and investment clients.