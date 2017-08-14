PDO signs collaboration deal with Oman LNG

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and Oman Liquefied National Gas (Oman LNG) have signed a three-year partnership agreement to enhance technical and commercial co-operation.

The collaboration is a consolidation of efforts in relation to staff development and capacity building, where both companies will share knowledge and exchange expertise in various disciplines across the oil and gas industry, said a press release.

It will underpin both companies’ aim to strengthen co-operation in areas such as In-Country Value (ICV) to retain more of the oil and gas industry’s wealth in Oman, engineering services, market intelligence, technical assurance, capital projects, cost engineering, health, safety and environment (HSE), contracts and procurement, and Lean business efficiency.

The technical service level agreement was signed on Sunday by PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci and Oman LNG Chief Executive Officer Harib Al Kitani at PDO Knowledge World.

“PDO is committed to collaborating with partners both in the Sultanate and beyond in areas of mutual interest which will contribute to the sustainable development of Oman’s economy,” said Restucci.

“This agreement builds on the existing strong relationship we have with Oman LNG and will further enhance the performance of both companies through sharing expertise and best practice.

“We are both fully committed to creating value for Oman and fostering staff development and this new accord will enable a more seamless working relationship.”

“We continue to press forward to enhance skillsets in the oil and gas industry through staff development and progression. Our collaboration with industry partners enables staff to reach their full potential which builds a strong foundation to deliver ICV and simultaneously enhances the business at large,” said Al Kitani. “We welcome more collaboration on similar activities with PDO and other industry partners.”

The joint agreement will provide secondment opportunities for both companies’ staff to bolster their technical and commercial skills, and pave the way for the exchange of information on the national and international oil and gas markets and the sharing of lessons from areas of challenge.