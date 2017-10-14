Indian Embassy organises B2B meeting on healthcare, medical tourism 

Embassy of India, Muscat, organised an India-Oman Business-to-Business (B2B) Meeting related to Healthcare and Medical Tourism Sector on October 9, 2017. The B2B was aimed at facilitating interaction and tie-ups between representatives of 30 Indian hospitals, which are visiting Oman to participate in ‘Oman Health Exhibition and Conference’ from 9-11 October 2017, and representatives of hospitals and other medical institutions in Oman.

The B2B meeting was joined by over 150 persons, including Officials from Ministry of Health and Treatment Abroad Committee of Diwan of Royal Court and representatives of Indian and Omani Hospitals and health and wellness institutions. H.E. Redha Juma Al-Saleh, Vice Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, graced the meeting as the Chief Guest.

The above B2B Meeting was a part of the Embassy’s endeavours to promote medical tourism from Oman to India. India is a preferred destination for medical tourism for people of Oman. With finest doctors, world-class medical facilities and holistic healthcare choices, India is well known in Oman for providing quality health care at affordable cost.

Indian Embassy has been constantly striving to ensure that Omanis seeking medical visa do not face any difficulty in obtaining visa. The Embassy issues Medical Visas on a priority basis. A separate counter for receiving Medical Visa applications has been opened at BLS India Visa Application Centre. Medical visa fees have been reduced to OMR 30.900 for visa valid upto six months and OMR 46.300 for visa valid upto one year. Medical visa are valid for double and multiple entries, on case-to-case basis. Applicants can apply with their report from a hospital in Oman and an appointment letter from an Indian hospital.

The introduction of e-Medical Visa has made it possible to obtain visa through a completely online procedure without the need of an intermediary. Omanis can obtain e-Medical Visa, valid for three visits to India, for only US$ 50, by submitting an appointment letter from an Indian Hospital. Duration of stay in India under ‘e- Medical Visa’ is upto 60 days. However, depending on recommendation of Indian hospital, the concerned Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in India can allow extension of stay upto 6 months.

In order to facilitate patients, including Omanis, visiting India for medical treatment, Government of India has decided to open separate counters at Immigration points for speedy and smooth clearance of Medical Visa holders, initially at 6 International Airports viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Facilitation desks will also be available at these airports, which would have Arabic as well as Russian translators to help patients overcome the language barrier. This facility will be particularly useful for people of Oman visiting India for medical treatment. Embassy of India, Muscat, remains committed to facilitate the travel of people of Oman to India for various purposes including business, study, tourism and medical tourism.

On this occasion, a bilingual (Arabic and English) portal “Sehat Oman”, which provides comprehensive information on various medical treatments available at hospitals in various cities of India, was also launched. The launch of the portal was welcomed by the representatives of hospitals as well as health professionals.