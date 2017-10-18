Alila Jabal Akhdar internationally recognised as Oman’s Top Resort

Alila Jabal Akhdar, the boutique resort by Omran, Oman’s tourism development company, has been named as the top Oman resort and ranked 3rd in the Middle East in the internationally recognised, Condé Nast Traveler Middle East, Readers’ Choice awards, 2017. Setting the benchmark for international travel destinations, the Alila Jabal Akhdar showcases the natural beauty of the Sultanate, and offers guests a modern, luxurious stay overlooking the awe-inspiring Al Hajar Mountains.

The Alila Jabal Akhdar resort competed with internationally renowned brands including the Waldorf Astoria in the UAE and the Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman. The annual Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards provide a benchmark for the highest standards, by one of the most trusted and celebrated names in travel. This year, the awards focused on the future of luxury travel, which lead the Alila Jabal Akhdar to success, based on its off-the-beaten-path and experiential approach.

Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Omran, said, “At Omran, our aim is to create state of the art and innovative tourism projects, providing luxury destinations that showcase the culture and personality of the Sultanate. The Alila Jabal Akhdar embodies an understated luxury, originating from the rich heritage of Oman. We want to thank the readers of Conde Nast, and all who voted for us to be listed in this prestigious award.”

The five-star resort curates a wealth of activities, catering for the needs of each and every visitor. The adventurous can enjoy mountain climbing, trekking, canyon walks and exploring the caves through the recently opened Via Feretta. Expert guides are on standby to take guests through the mountains, and share the rich Omani history through their tours. Those looking for a more relaxing stay can enjoy locally inspired treatments within the spa, incorporating natural elements to restore and rejuvenate.

Influenced by Oman’s rich history, the Alila Jabal Akhdar resort launched in April 2014 is situated 2000 meter above sea-level providing an authentic destination incorporating the region’s cultural and culinary traditions. Julian Ayers, General Manager and Regional Vice President – Middle East said, “The whole team are thrilled to get such recognition, it always makes it more special when an award comes from our guests. A big thank you to everyone who voted. “

Alila Jabal Akhdar resort was the first development in Oman to be awarded the internationally recognized Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, another landmark representing the Omran’s commitment to sustainable development within the Sultanate. In addition to this, Alila Jabal Akhdar has also received the Green Landscape Award from the Oman Green Awards Summit and Construction Week Sustainable Project of the Year Award in 2014.

Additional awards and accolades include GCC Leisure & Tourism Project of the Year at the MEED Quality Awards for Projects and was named one of the top 60 destinations of the year in the Conde Nast Traveller Hot List in 2015.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.