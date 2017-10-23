Oman Porcelain launches metallic, large-sized tiles

Oman Porcelain Company has launched a premium and exclusive range of lavish metallic and large-sized tiles called Metallica and Garnde respectively, at the recently held India Oman Business Meet in Sohar. The product lines were unveiled under the auspices of HE Eng Ahmed Bin Hassan Al Dheeb, undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and HE Indra Mani Pandey, the ambassador of India at a special ceremony, jointly organised by the Oman Porcelain Company and the Indian Embassy. Abdul Razak, group chief financial officer, Muscat Overseas Group, Sulaiman Al Harthy, deputy CEO of Meethaq Bank and Himansu Mohapatra – general manager of Muscat Overseas Group were present on the occasion. Renowned architects, builders, delegates and interior designers from across the Sultanate were amongst the other attendees of the event.

With the launch of the tiles, Oman Porcelain becomes the first company in Oman to introduce an opulent metallic line of tiles made out of metallic glaze (Metallica – 60X60 cms, 30X60 cms), as well as large-sized tiles that are available in stone, marble, wood finishes (Garnde – 45X90 cms). The large size of the tiles render enhanced continuity to designs, thereby making living spaces appear more spacious.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Prafull Gattani, managing director of Oman Porcelain said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Metallica and Garnde at the India Oman Business Meet, as they are one of our most exclusive product lines. We are also very proud to be the first in Oman’s tiles industry to introduce the two porcelain lines that have been engineered with cutting-edge global technology and materials, and are in keeping with European norms and standards. The idea behind introducing the two new range of porcelain tiles was to bring a unique, innovative, aesthetic and first-of-its-kind range to the sultanate.”

Established in 2009, the Oman Porcelain Company is the Sultanate’s first and only manufacturer of porcelain tiles with an annual production output of 2.5 million SQM. The company uses state-of-the-art, world-class equipment such as digital printing, squaring, chamfering, and polishing machines to cater to the needs of the Omani market. Specializing in high quality Gres Porcellanato, Oman Porcelain uses more than 1000 production models, and adds new designs to its product portfolio almost every month. Designed to redefine opulence, luxury and aesthetics – the company’s tiles are manufactured in a variety of sizes ranging from 45X45 cms up to 45×90 cms.