Voltamp to supply 4,900 transformers to Kahramaa

Voltamp Energy’s subsidiary, Voltamp Oman Transformer Company, has been awarded two contracts worthRO34mn for the supply of power transformers to the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has signed a QR350mn (RO34mn) contract with Voltamp Oman for the supply of 4,900 transformers for the electric distribution grid in Qatar.

Kahramaa signed two agreements in this regard with Voltamp recently. The agreements were signed by Essa bin Hilal al- Kuwari, president, Kahramaa and Qais bin Mohamed al-Yousef, chairman, Voltamp Oman, in the presence of a large number of officials from Oman Chamber of Commerce and Voltamp Oman as well as other senior officials from Kahramaa.

Al- Kuwari explained that Voltap Oman will supply about 4,900 transformers to Kahramaa over the next two years. The total cost of the generators is QR350mn. They will be used for the power distribution network of Kahramaa, in order to supply electricity to infrastructure projects, industrial projects as well as for residential units across the country.

Al-Kuwari said that the Omani firm was picked through an earlier tender floated to four companies and at the end, the two contracts were awarded to the best company in terms of the technical specifications of contracts.

The Kahramaa president noted that the signing the two contracts comes at a time when commercial and economic ties between the two countries are growing.

Al- Kuwari also expressed the hope that the economic ties with Oman would continue to develop, with progress being reflected in more contracts with Omani firms.

Al-Yousef said that his company has a lot to offer for the Qatari market and signing the contract with Kahramaa, was a historic milestone for the company. “The present contract is one of the goals of Voltamp Oman, and we look to expand our presence in the Qatari market and benefit from the available investment opportunities. Voltamp Oman is ready to expand the cooperation whenever opportunities arise.”

The Kahramaa president said the corporation will continue to float the tenders as part of the ongoing infrastructure projects in the country. He recalled that Kahramaa has floated tenders worth nearly QR5bn over the past five years.

“The selection of Voltamp Oman was done after a technical evaluation. The contract will cover the Kahramaa requirement for the next two years. Major part of them will go for the distribution of the private and residential purposes. It will also support commercial projects and for the 2022 projects and facilities,” said Ahmed Nasser al-Nasr, director, technical affairs, Kahramaa.

Voltamp posted a net profit of RO1.6mn in the first six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to RO1.67mn in the corresponding period in 2016, registering a decline of 4.3 per cent.