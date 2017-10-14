General Enterprises Company commences operations in Oman

General Enterprises Company ( GECO) , part of the Albatha Retail & Home Products Group, of Albatha Holding, UAE, recently commenced its operation in the Sultanate, after having recently acquired the official agency for distribution of leading home appliances brands including INDESIT Home Appliances (Italy), WESTPOINT Home Appliances (France), Fratelli Home Appliances (Italy) GLEMGAS Cookers (Italy), ZAMIL Air conditioners ( Saudi Arabia ), PRINCESS Home Appliances ( The Netherlands ) and other leading brands.

The company in Oman will offer sales, marketing, after sales services & logistics support to customers from its newly inaugurated office headquarters at Moosa Abdul Rahman Building, Ruwi, Muscat. GECO plans to replicate its success in the UAE, and is targeting to become the leading distributor for air conditioners, washing machines, cookers, refrigerators and small home appliances in the Oman Market, and will be supplying its products to all leading power retailers, hypermarkets and dealer network across the country.

The Oman office was officially inaugurated by Tanvir Hassnain, general manager – general enterprises Co. Dubai, UAE who remarked on the occasion, “Our Company’s strengths include a combination of factors including product availability as well as professional after sales customer support, which are crucial for the success of any company. In addition, we have studied the market and have the relevant experience and expertise to help establish these brands in the local market. For those who are Ikea fans, Indesit would be the first brand that would come to their mind when they recall the home appliance brand used in the 40-plus kitchen setups.”

The company operations will also include a state-of-the-art workshop in Rusayl as well as a service centre at Misfah backed up by highly trained and professional staff to ensure complete customer satisfaction. “By introducing established and iconic brands that consumers are familiar with, we have a strong product proposition. This makes us confident that GECO will soon gain ground in Oman,” stated Syed Mujahid, business development manager, GECO – Oman.