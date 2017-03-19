March 19, 2017 By  Bureau

Transport cost triggers inflation to 2.38 per cent in February

inflationOman’s consumer inflation in February rose by 2.38 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to a 9.33 per cent price hike in the transport sub-segment and a 2.05 per cent rise in the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel sub-sector.

The foods and non-alcoholic beverages sub-segment logged a price decline of 0.10 per cent, while clothing and footwear prices fell 0.37 per cent, according to a recent bulletin issued by the National Centre for Statistics & Information (NCSI).

The health and communication sub-segment too recorded a price fall of 0.13 per cent and 3.02 per cent, respectively in February, as against the same month of 2016.

The prices of other CPI product baskets registered a price increase. Tobacco products saw prices rise of 23.23 per cent, while furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance set prices went up by 1.86 per cent.

Recreation and culture turned costlier by 0.50 per cent. Education as well as restaurants and hotels sets experienced inflationary pressures of 2.85 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively. Prices of miscellaneous goods and services went up by 1.67 per cent during the month.

Among the foods, bread and cereals prices fell 1.58 per cent, while meat, and fish and seafood prices rose by 0.22 per cent and 7.09 per cent, respectively. Milk, cheese and eggs, and oils and fats sets logged a price fall of 2.44 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively. Fruits and vegetables too reported a fall in price to the extent of 2.88 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively.

Sugar, jam, honey and confectionary sub-segment prices moved up by 0.33 per cent. Prices of non-alcoholic beverages shot up by 0.53 per cent in February as against the same period of last year.


Leave a Reply

OER is the leading business publication in the Sultanate of Oman. OER, part of United Media Services (UMS) Group, is the required reading for decision makers who value reliable, timely and authoritative business news reportage. As an advertising medium, OER presents an audience, which is premium at decision-making levels. For more info click here

UMS Group is one of the top media and communications’ companies in the GCC region. Visit our other Group sites

Almaraonline
TheWomanOman
Alamaliktisaad
Dossieroman
Ogronline
theluxesignature