Omantel, OTF ink MoU to develop digital ecosystem

Omantel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oman Technology Fund (OTF) to explore potential areas of partnership in developing new technology for entrepreneurs in the Sultanate.

The MoU was signed by Talal bin Said al Maamari, CEO of Omantel and Eng Yousuf bin Ali al Harthy, CEO, Oman Technology Fund.

The MoU covers partnerships in new high-value and high-growth areas, including collaboration on new technology products, e-Services and advanced technologies to enhance the overall digital eco-system in the Sultanate. The MoU will also develop innovative products and services, promote digitization of the industry and enable an eco-system that encourages the developm ent of tech entrepreneurship.

Talal al Maamari, CEO of Omantel said: “We are pleased to sign this partnership with Oman Technology Fund in line with our commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs and high impact firms offering cutting edge technology solutions. This collaboration reflects our vision and continued efforts in providing innovative services and propositions across all sectors, to support the government’s digitalization agenda and enhance performance efficiency in accordance with Omantel’s 3.0 strategy. The MoU with the OTF is one of our benchmark initiatives since the fund is predicated on developing innovative services and solutions that contribute to enhancing the technology sector across the Sultanate.”

Yousuf al Harthy, CEO of OTF said: “We are proud to partner with one of the most dynamic and innovative telecommunications companies in the region. As part of the MoU, the Oman Technology Fund and Omantel will work together to promote andINVEST in the creation of new technological solutions and help entrepreneurs accelerate their business . Oman is increasingly adopting more digital solutions across business verticals and we are very excited to be part of this growth story.”