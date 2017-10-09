Taxing tobacco 

Onur Phelivan, General Manager Lower Gulf, Philip Morris International, talks to OER about the proposed excise taxes for tobacco and energy drinks in the GCC and their impacts on importers, manufactures and suppliers. Excerpts from an interview

The UAE is going to introduce excise taxes at a rate of 100 per cent for tobacco and energy drinks in the last quarter of 2017, which will be followed by the introduction of a GCC-wide five per cent value-added tax. Will it have a broad effect on importers, manufactures and supplier of tobacco and energy drinks in the GCC region?

Both excise tax and value added tax are consumption taxes; thus ultimately consumers need to bear cost of the tax. In general, businesses adapt to the tax system that a government decides to implement by increasing the prices for the effect of tax. Here, it is important for governments to be mindful on the implementation and administration of the tobacco taxation through the correct structure which should generate a tax revenue and in the same time provide predictability and stability for the consumers, manufacturers and suppliers. The simpler the system, with gradual tax increases, the less challenges it poses on the consumers, manufacturers as well as the government itself.

The GCC governments should also look at the effects that excessive tax can have on the illicit trade and consumer behaviour such as down-trading (switching to cheaper less taxed products) – factors that have shown can be detriment to government revenues, legitimate business sector and overall public health objectives. The governments should draw its knowledge from other countries experiences where excise taxes have already been implemented.

Do you think it could lead to some items being withdrawn from the market and make things easy for illegal traders?

When excise taxes are applied to specific goods they are often aimed at generating tax revenues and cutting down the consumption of excised goods. However, excessive excise tax could lead to potential unintended consequences while trying to achieve these objectives such as illicit trading that could impact the legal tobacco market and government revenues.

The governments need to keep a watchful eye on illicit trade in the region which could very well lead to the unregulated tobacco products entering the market and providing lucrative incentive for illegal traders to counterfeit and smuggle excisable goods which can have detrimental effects on a government’s objectives.

The excise taxes would mean a reassessment for many companies. How is Philip Morris bracing itself for such imponderables?

Philip Morris Middle East supports governments’ objectives and intention to diversify and increase revenues. As a company we are present in more than 180 countries, with extensive and diverse experience on tobacco taxation that we are we are aligned with the government’s objectives in the markets where we operate in.

Are you looking to change your pricing/market strategy, considering the potential effect of the tax on consumption and demand?

Currently, we don’t know the details of the excise tax law in Oman; thus we are not in the position to provide comment on this yet. Excise tax has been implemented in Saudi Arabia in June this year, tobacco prices have doubled resulting in overall market decline, consumer switching to cheaper tobacco products and inflow of non-duty paid products from other markets.

Let me reiterate our support for the government’s objective to raise revenue from tobacco, however, we call for a simple, fair and effective excise tax system that will generate predictable revenues for the government and stability and predictability for the consumers and industry.

Post the excise tax implementation the GCC countries, is PMI planning to invest in new segments and what is the plan for the investment?

Since 2008, PMI has invested over 3bn dollars in the development of a range of smoke-free products that are enjoyable for smokers and have the potential to significantly reduce health risk when compared to smoking. Recently PMI has announced planned investments of more than $1.7bn to build or convert its factories for the production of smoke-free products. More than 3 million adult smokers have already switched to IQOS, the first of PMI’s smoke-free products. PMI is therefore committed to making novel products that will benefit public health and transform the tobacco industry.

The government’s role is very important, as differentiated regulatory and fiscal policies are essential in supporting innovation and encouraging existing smokers to switch away from the most harmful (cigarettes) towards the least harmful alternatives (reduced risk products).