Muscat-Sohar pipeline, Al Jefnain terminal start operation

Commercial operations at the $320 million-Muscat Sohar Product Pipeline (MSPP) project through its main fuel terminal in Al Jefnain have been started by Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic).

The $320 million investment is one of Orpic’s strategic growth projects, which will deliver more than 50 per cent of Oman’s fuel via the state-of-the-art storage facility.

Orpic has reached a new milestone of MSPP and Al Jifnain Terminal’s commissioning as it has completed its first operational truck loading to the local oil marketing companies in Oman, said a company release.

The fuels are currently supplied by pipeline to the terminal from Orpic’s Sohar Refinery. Al Jifnain Terminal will serve as new hub for fuel supply to local marketing companies. “The terminal will start to commercially supply aviation fuel by the year end through a direct pipeline to support the requirement of Muscat International Airport,” added the statement.

In addition to meeting the domestic future demand for fuels, this project will increase the sufficiency of the fuel storage and reduced pollution resulting from lower truck movements in Muscat by 70 per cent.

This is the first of its kind to be constructed in Oman – removing the need for Orpic to ship refined products, and bringing a new level of efficiency and lower costs to its business. It is worth to mention that the project will also be equipped with loading facilities designed to cater to the loading of more than 500 trucks per day.

Orpic is one of Oman’s largest companies and one of the most rapidly growing businesses in the Middle East oil industry. Orpic’s refineries in Sohar and Muscat, as well as the aromatics and polypropylene plants in Sohar, provide fuel, chemicals, plastics, and other petroleum products, to Oman and to the world.