December 19, 2016 By  Bureau

300 Omanis to get training in real estate brokerage 

Around 300 Omanis in the real estate sector will be trained following an MoU signed by Oman Real Estate Association (ORA) and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). Hasan Juma Al Lawati, vice chairman of ORA and Raoul Restuccim, managing director of PDO, signed the MoU recently.
300-omanis-to-get-training-in-real-estate-brokerageThe training courses will also include Omani searching for jobs in in the real estate industry. This step comes following recent regulatory decisions which were issued by the Ministry of Housing. The ministry has ordered brokers to have a training course on real estate brokerage in order to be qualified to practice the job. ORA, according to the agreement, will prepare the educational material in cooperation with seasoned lecturers.

The programme will consist of six courses, each will enroll around 50 trainees, according to a press release. All participants will receive a certificate from ORA, approved by the Ministry of Manpower after passing the level-exams. “We are happy to work with PDO and we value their support to the ORA which will positively reflect on the country’s youth,” Al Lawati said.


Leave a Reply

OER is the leading business publication in the Sultanate of Oman. OER, part of United Media Services (UMS) Group, is the required reading for decision makers who value reliable, timely and authoritative business news reportage. As an advertising medium, OER presents an audience, which is premium at decision-making levels. For more info click here

UMS Group is one of the top media and communications’ companies in the GCC region. Visit our other Group sites

Almaraonline
TheWomanOman
Alamaliktisaad
Dossieroman
Ogronline
theluxesignature