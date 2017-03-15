Oman Air welcomes new Boeing B737-800
Oman Air has announced that a new Boeing B737-800 aircraft has joined its fleet on March 15. This new aircraft will be used on short and medium haul routes and has a capacity of 162 seats, with 12 Business class seats of seat pitch 46 inches and 150 Economy class seats with seat pitch 30 inches. Each seat is equipped with an LCD screen, back-mounted 10.6 inches.
Oman Air has operated B737s for many years and the aircraft provide the backbone of the airline’s long and medium haul fleet, with 32 currently in operation. The new aircraft will be deployed soon on its arrival for commercial flights.
Abdulaziz Alraisi, Executive Vice President Products and Brand Development, said: “Oman Air is adding new aircraft to its fast growing fleet to keep up with the expansion programme. Known for its energy efficient systems, and combined with Oman Air’s superb maintenance staff and facilities, this is an ideal acquisition as we spread our wings to further afield.”
The aircraft’s inaugural flight departed Seattle on March 13 and arrived to Muscat on March 15. With the addition of the new Boeing 737 – 800, Oman Air’s fleet stands at 51. Currently Oman Air’s fleet consists of five Boeing 787 Dreamliners, six Airbus 330-300s, four Airbus 330-200s, five Boeing 737-900s, 26 Boeing 737-800, one Boeing 737-700 and four Embraer 175s.
Oman Air is continuing with its ambitious expansion plans in 2017 with four new additions to the fleet already this year. The latest were the Boeing 787 Dreamliner which joined the fleet on 23 February 2017, beside the two new 737-800s added to the fleet in January and February. In addition, a new Dreamliner B787-9 will be joining Oman Air’s fleet in the coming April.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.