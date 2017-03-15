Oman Air welcomes new Boeing B737-800

Abdulaziz Alraisi, Executive Vice President Products and Brand Development, said: “Oman Air is adding new aircraft to its fast growing fleet to keep up with the expansion programme. Known for its energy efficient systems, and combined with Oman Air’s superb maintenance staff and facilities, this is an ideal acquisition as we spread our wings to further afield.”

The aircraft’s inaugural flight departed Seattle on March 13 and arrived to Muscat on March 15. With the addition of the new Boeing 737 – 800, Oman Air’s fleet stands at 51. Currently Oman Air’s fleet consists of five Boeing 787 Dreamliners, six Airbus 330-300s, four Airbus 330-200s, five Boeing 737-900s, 26 Boeing 737-800, one Boeing 737-700 and four Embraer 175s.

Oman Air is continuing with its ambitious expansion plans in 2017 with four new additions to the fleet already this year. The latest were the Boeing 787 Dreamliner which joined the fleet on 23 February 2017, beside the two new 737-800s added to the fleet in January and February. In addition, a new Dreamliner B787-9 will be joining Oman Air’s fleet in the coming April.