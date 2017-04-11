 SalamAir launches flights to KSA, Pakistan 

SalamAir has announced the addition of new destinations to its fast-growing network with flights to Saudi Arabia scheduled to start on April 16th, 2017. With return tickets as low as OMR 89, Oman’s first budget airline will fly daily to Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport and in the coming weeks add Madinah to its flight schedule.

The airline will also be launching its routes to Pakistan within the month which will include flights to Multan, Sialkot and Karachi. In addition, plans are underway to increase connectivity to Saudi Arabia by introducing direct flights from Muscat to Taif and a through flight from Salalah to Taif via Muscat along with more flights to Madinah during Ramadan; all to accommodate the increasing number of guests traveling for Umrah.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important extension to our network to meet the strong demand for low cost travel,” said Khalid Al Yahmadi, SalamAir Chairman. “We are offering greater flexibility and choice to guests traveling on these routes for leisure, business and religious purposes. These new flights will open new tourism, trade and investment opportunities, contributing to the Omani economy by a ttracting more tourists and business travelers and in turn spur the creation of employment opportunities in the Sultanate.”

François Bouteiller, SalamAir CEO added, “It has been a busy period since our launch in January and the introduction of these new destinations reflects our determination to keep the momentum up. We are excited to open up the skies to more people, offering them freedom of choice and good value on our reliable, quality and always welcoming flights.”

SalamAir’s expansion to Saudi Arabia adds to the airline’s existing Muscat, Salalah, and Dubai daily flight services. It is worth mentioning that the new routes will be operated using SalamAir’s growing fleet of Airbus A320s which are well known for the comfort of their wider cabins, lower operating costs, fuel efficiency, and outstanding safety records.