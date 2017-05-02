ASAAS to invest RO7.6mn to build Oman Air crew reporting facility

Muscat National Development & Investment Company (ASAAS) has signed an agreement with Oman Air for the development and construction of a crew reporting building at Muscat International Airport. The new OMR7.6 million facility is scheduled to be completed by Q1 2018 along with the main airport terminal.

Serving the burgeoning requirements of cabin crews and Oman Air Operations Team, the Reporting Building will act as a hub to all airline crew members and will eliminate their need to access the Departure Terminal at the airport. The project will be fully funded by ASAAS and built on approximately 25,000 sqm of land allocated by Oman Airport Management Company (OAMC). Kayan, ASAAS’ Construction Management Company, is scheduled to start work on the project in the coming weeks, and once completed, will hand over the building to Oman Air for operation on a 25-year lease.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement, ASAAS CEO Khalid Al Yahmadi said: “With the socio-economic interests of the country at heart, ASAAS has assembled a portfolio of development projects across various fast-moving sectors. In this regard, we have undertaken the Crew Reporting Building project as part of our broader efforts to support Travel and Tourism along the value chain. Providing Oman Air with a much-needed facility as it caters to the increasing demand for air travel in the region, this ASAAS investment will allow the airline to pursue further opportunities for growth.”

The agreement was signed on behalf of Oman Air by CEO Mr Paul Gregorowitsch, who thanked ASAAS and OAMC for their respective roles in realising the project, adding: “Oman aims to attract 12 million visitors annually by 2020, making a significant contribution to GDP and the creation of employment. The new Crew Reporting Building will enable us to play our part in helping the Sultanate reach its tourism development goals as we open up new routes and realize our own ambitious plans for expansion.”

OAMC was represented at the ceremony by CEO Sheikh Aimen Al Hosni who remarked: “OAMC is delighted to be able to facilitate the development of the Oman Air Crew Reporting Building and provide the necessary land for its construction. We welcome this long-term investment into infrastructure that will enhance Oman’s Travel and Tourism industry as we approach the opening of the new Muscat International Airport, a nationally important milestone.”

Built in accordance to the highest standards, the new facility will include briefing rooms for Oman Air Crew as well as offices for the Royal Oman Police and Internal Security Services for immigration security. The building will also host several Oman Air operational offices as well as a duty free, coffee shops, rest areas and currency exchange facilities to name but a few.