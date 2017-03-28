CBO inks MoU with Iranian counterpart

Oman’s central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its counterpart in Iran.

The MoU aims at strengthening the extensive bilateral relations, while enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries. It also aims to support and develop banking, financial and economic operations in both the Sultanate and Iran. In addition, the articles of the MoU covered mutual exchanges of knowledge and expertise relating to the banking sector, and cooperation between the two countries in promoting bilateral and international trade.

The MoU also made reference to efforts by both parties to facilitate exchange visits among their top officials, implement programmes for their employees and enhance training methods, while also benefitting from associated institutions, such as the College of Banking and Financial Studies in the Sultanate.