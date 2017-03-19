CMA to sign agreement with Lebanese market regulator

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Capital Markets Authority of Lebanon for mutual cooperation and exchange of information.

This will strengthen cooperation in the implementation of laws relating to the issuance of securities and other investment instruments, supervision of stock markets, clearing and settlements activities, and enhance and ensure the qualification of persons licensed to deal in securities, in addition to setting high standards for fairness and integrity of professional conduct and detecting unhealthy practices.

The signing ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the eleventh Arab Securities Commissions meeting.

CMA will take part in the eleventh meeting of the Arab Securities Commissions Association to be held in Tunisia. It will be represented by Sheikh Abdullah Salim Al Salmi, executive president and Abdullah Al Rabiei, director of the Strategic Planning Office.

The meeting will discuss a study prepared by a number of members of the association on buy offers for the purpose of acquisition and a guiding manual prepared for corporate governance of listed companies in Arab stock markets in addition to the draft multilateral memorandum of understanding between Arab Securities Commissions.

The meeting will also discuss cooperation with the Arab Stock Exchanges Association and the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Islamic Cooperation Organisation, as well as the topic of green stock markets and other topics relating to the execution of the strategic plan approved by the association for the year 2017.

A seminar will be held on the sidelines of the meeting on the integration and cooperation of Arab financial markets to support investment and the legislative structures of regulators of financial markets.

The meeting Arab Securities Commission is held annually to boost cooperation between the commissions.