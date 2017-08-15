InfoFort drives digital transformation at Sohar Port and Freezone

InfoFort, an Aramex company and a leading information management solution provider in the Middle East and Africa, on Tuesday announced the implementation of an electronic document management system and digitisation of the physical records at the Sohar Port and Freezone in the Sultanate of Oman.

With global investments of $25 billion, the deep-sea port and freezone managed by Sohar Industrial Port Company (SIPC), wanted a reliable technology solutions provider to seamlessly manage its digital transformation needs.

InfoFort was chosen by SIPC to install and integrate an electronic document management solution within the port’s existing IT infrastructure.

Through this implementation, InfoFort has successfully completed scanning and indexing all the physical files, uploading scanned documents into enVision document management system while ensuring data protection, data privacy and confidentiality is strictly maintained. With the new system, the time needed to access the electronic files has improved significantly, as documents can now be retrieved, viewed, and shared within seconds, thereby enhancing customer service experience at the Port.

Commenting on the successful implementation, Ahmed Al Hosni, Executive Manager Finance and Support Services at Sohar Industrial Port Company said, “The newly automated processes has not only increased our day-to-day productivity but has also opened up huge business opportunities, allowing us to set new standards in the regional ports and maritime sector.”

Sitting at the centre of global trade routes between Europe and Asia, Sohar Port and Freezone is a cornerstone in the region’s fast developing road-air-rail infrastructure. The port’s three major clusters – logistics, petrochemicals and metals – will be joined by Oman’s first ever terminal to be dedicated to the handling of agricultural bulk and will manage Oman’s strategic food reserves.

InfoFort solutions have provided SIPC with high-level security ensuring complex encryption of all information, versioning control, and auditing log trails in terms of access, control, management, and monitoring of all users’ activities. The solutions have also lowered SIPC’s document management and archiving costs and improved documents tracking by barcoding, registering and securely storing its physical records in a state of art Records Management Centre.

“This exciting collaboration builds on InfoFort’s digital transformation capabilities and our ability to deliver enhanced customer experience and increased level of productivity for both regional and global businesses. We are pleased that our digital transformation and automation solutions have contributed to a demonstrated difference in the Port’s business operations,” said Abed Shaheen, CEO of InfoFort.

InfoFort began its operations in the UAE in 1997 and today is the leading information management solution provider assisting more than 2,000 organisations in 25 cities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.