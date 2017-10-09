MB Petroleum signs contract for transport service

MB Petroleum Services, which is part of MB Group, has signed a contract with a group of young Omani jobseekers to provide transportation service to the company. The signing ceremony was in cooperation with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in repose to the Royal Orders of His Majesty to provide job opportunities to Omani youth. The ceremony was attended by Said Al Kiyumi, Chairman of OCCI, Dr. Mohammed Al Barwani, Chairman of MB Group and CEO of MBPS.

“We thank the group for its constant initiatives in providing direct and indirect job opportunities for youth and its role in qualifying Omani cadres as well as refining their skills in many fields. The group also plays a significant role in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and creating the proper environment for contracts and projects,” said Al Kiyumi. “This contract comes in response to the Council of Ministers’ decision to provide job opportunities for young people. Such contracts not only contribute to creating jobs for this group of Omani youth, but also encourage young people to expand their projects and employ other youth. This contract, signed with MB Group, provides five job opportunities for young jobseekers.”

“We are proud of the performance of our young people. They are qualified and capable of taking responsibility, and we as owners of private sector institutions have to support them and provide them with the right conditions to be more dedicated and productive. We should also give them priority in employment. We are always working to encourage and support young people to engage in entrepreneurship and build their own businesses in order to be business owners who provide jobs to their peers,” said Dr. Al Barwani.

“Believing in the need to support SMEs, MB Group seeks to support emerging companies and provide them with the necessary expertise to meet the challenges imposed on them. Today we signed a contract with Al-Wahij Company, which will provide us with transportation services for the Group’s employees,” noted Eng Salim Al Harthy, CEO of MBPS.