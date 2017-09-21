National Business Centre signs incubation deal with design firm

An incubation agreement was signed by the National Business Centre (NBC), which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), with Rawa Design Studio.

The company will benefit from the services offered by the Riyada incubator, which is managed by NBC.

Rawa Design is a graphic designing company specialising in designing business identities, website, digital drawing, typography, calligraphy, and motion graphics. The company aims to enter the local competitive market and offer its distinctive services to clients.

NBC is an initiative launched by PEIE at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures. The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities.