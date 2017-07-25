National Business Centre signs incubation deals with two firms

Two Omani companies have signed incubation deals with the National Business Centre (NBC), which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE).

The two companies that have signed the agreement are Muscat Statistical Consulting and Fourth Domain for Geophysical Consulting. The two companies will benefit from the services and incentives provided by the centre to support Omani entrepreneurs.

Established in 2013, Muscat Statistical Consulting seeks to provide professional and high quality statistical consulting services, based on scientific curricula studied and competent national experiences.

Besides, the company aims to provide technical skills development through courses and qualifying programmes that help converting data into information and then into knowledge to help make appropriate decisions and develop strategic plans for the implementation and development of business. The services provided by Muscat Statistical Consulting include public opinion polls, statistical surveys and reports, market research, economic feasibility studies, among other services.

The second company, Fourth Domain for Geophysical Consulting, is the first Omani company to specialise in geophysical consultancy. Established by Sultan Qaboos University graduates, the company was founded with the aim to provide a variety of services in consulting and carrying out scientific research in engineering geophysics and its environmental applications. The company provides a number of services, including consultation in water exploration, surveys in mining, and soil tests by geophysical techniques.

NBC is an initiative of PEIE that aims to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures. The centre provides business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities.