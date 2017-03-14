Oman Air launches new route to Nairobi

Oman Air, the national carrier of the sultanate of Oman, announced the launch of its new four times weekly flight from Muscat to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, starting March 27, 2017; the latest move in the airline’s ambitious and dynamic programme of fleet and network expansion.

The service will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 and will depart from Muscat on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, leaving at 1450 and arriving in Nairobi at 1855. From Nairobi, the flights will depart on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, leaving at 0045 and arriving in Muscat at 0650.

At Nairobi, there will be convenient connections to other points in Africa in cooperation with Kenyan Airways. In Muscat, the guests can avail excellent connections offered by Oman Air to its destinations in the Far East, Indian Subcontinent, Europe and GCC countries.

Abdulrahman Al Busaidy, Deputy CEO and Executive Vice President- Commercial, said: “This new Oman Air route to the Kenyan capital Nairobi is a significant development for both countries. Trade between Kenya and Oman has been growing steadily over the years and I hope this new flight will facilitate the increase in bilateralTRADE AND INVESTMENT opportunities. We are committed to ensuring that our guests have greater choice and the opportunity to discover new destinations with Oman Air and we are delighted to be offering thousands more business and leisure travellers the opportunity to travel between Oman and Kenya and beyond.”

The opening of Kenya route is part of Oman Air’s ambitious and dynamic programme of fleet and network expansion. This has included the delivery of new aircraft, the introduction of a range of exciting new destinations, new products and services which contribute to a seamless passenger experience.