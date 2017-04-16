Omantel expands fibre optic services in Muscat

Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel), the Sultanate’s leading provider of integrated telecommunication services, announced the launch of fibre optic services to homes across Al Ghubra and Azaiba.

The roll out will enable thousands of residents in those areas to benefit from high-speed fibre optic technology with competitive prices, giving customers great value while making online gaming, video streaming and downloading more affordable for all segments of society.

Customers can experience the service for free in the first month, and will also receive a free Wi-Fi router. In addition, existing ADSL customers can retain their fixed line numbers even if they upgrade to fibre optics.

Omantel is the only operator in the Sultanate that offers triple play services via fibre optics. These services enable users to experience high speed Internet, including home Internet services at speeds of up to 200mbps. This is especially useful when combined with Omantel’s TV + service and Smart Home System which operate through the brand’s internet services.

“At Omantel, we are committed to enhancing our customer experience, offering expanded broadband national coverage at the fastest possible data speeds across the country. We are pleased to extend our Fibre coverage to Al Ghubra and Azaiba and are proud to be Oman’s digital partner of choice with the largest fibre optic network in the Sultanate in partnership with the Oman Broadband Company,” Said Salim Al Shanfari , General Manager Marketing Consumer at Omantel.

“We consistently invest in providing our consumers with an unrivaled experience and are determined to expand the reach of our network,” said Musab Al Hadabi Senior Expert Broadband at Omantel.

“Omantel’s high-speed broadband services can be subscribed to through any of the company’s outlets near Al Ghubra and Azaiba such as Muscat Grand Mall, Oman Avenues Mall and Ghala outlet,” Al Hadabi added.

As demand for mobile and fixed broadband services continues to rise across the Sultanate, Omantel is investing heavily in network expansion and modernisation.

Guided by the Omantel 3.0 transformation strategy, the company continues to innovate, streamline, and revolutionise its digital smart home and business services.

Positioned as the digital partner of choice, in the consumer arena as well as for public and private sector businesses, Omantel is enabling the digital society to flourish and grow across all sectors in the Sultanate.