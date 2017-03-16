ONEIC to install 200 Bank Muscat PoS terminals

Bank Muscat and Oman National Engineering & Investment Company (ONEIC) have signed an agreement to facilitate PoS card payment across the network of ONEIC outlets in Oman. Waleed Al Hashar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bank Muscat, and Dr. Rashid Mohammad Al Ghailani, Chief Executive Officer of ONEIC, signed the agreement at the bank’s head office.

ONEIC is a major bill collector in Oman handling bill collections for water and electricity companies in the interior regions of Oman. This is the first time ONEIC will be accepting cards at their outlets across the country. ONEIC has 77 outlets and will be installing over 200 Bank Muscat PoS terminals at the outlets.

Waleed Al Hashar said: “In line with the leadership position in Oman, Bank Muscat is delighted to launch yet another value-added service benefiting customers. The bank is making all efforts to support merchants to adopt electronic payment as a business model. The initiative is aimed at complementing government efforts in making e-payment the preferred mode of payment and motivating a change in consumer behaviour that makes ‘payment by cards’ both a habit and preference in view of convenience and security.”

ONEIC is also launching a mobile application known as ‘Bill and Pay’ facility for which Bank Muscat will provide the internet payment gateway. With the new agreement, Bank Muscat customers can pay ONEIC bills using all Bank Muscat channels, including online and mobile banking.

Dr. Rashid Mohammad Al Ghailani thanked Bank Muscat for facilitating the cutting edge electronic payment infrastructure for ONEIC utility bill payment. The electronic payment facility ensures convenience and security across a wide network of PoS and online channels. We are proud to sign this agreement with Bank Muscat to provide uninterrupted bill payment service to customers, Dr. Al Ghailani added.

In line with the growing trend towards electronic payment, the card acquiring service at ONEIC outlets comes as part of the bank’s commitment to add value to products and services. The facility allows customers to use their debit / credit cards issued by any bank for payment on Bank Muscat GPRS portable PoS machines.

Amjad Al Lawati, AGM – Cards & eBanking, said: “Reflecting our commitment to providing the ‘best in class’ service, Bank Muscat continues to invest in cutting edge IT infrastructure, latest Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and competent human resources available in the payments industry. It is this ‘dedication’ and ‘commitment to service’ that has made Bank Muscat the preferred electronic payment service provider to the nation.”

The bank’s ability and flexibility to adapt, innovate and provide customised payment solutions is unique, changing the customer payment behavior from ‘cash to card’. Bank Muscat commenced card acquiring operations in 2002 and since then has crossed many milestones to become the largest acquirer and issuer of cards in Oman. As the leading electronic payment service provider in Oman, Bank Muscat merchant outlet network has grown to over 10,000 with nearly 16,000 PoS terminals deployed across the country to support e-payment and continues to expand rapidly.