March 14, 2017

Ooredoo signs MoU with Al Raffd Fund to support SMEs

Ooredoo has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) registered with Al Raffd Fund.

OoredooThe MoU was signed by Ian Dench, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ooredoo, and Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, CEO of Al Raffd Fund, during a special ceremony at the fund’s headquarters in Muscat.

Under the MoU, Ooredoo will award a number of service contracts to the fund’s beneficiaries who fit its criteria. The company will also provide sponsorships for a wide variety of SME-specific events, as well as training opportunities for employees.

Ooredoo has kept the needs of the communities it serves at the heart of all its operations. As a result of its commitment, the company hasINVESTED in a corporate social responsibility strategy that focuses on supporting SMEs, female empowerment, in addition to governmental as well as non-government organisations.


